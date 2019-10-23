Home » Middle East News » Israel's president tasks former…

Israel’s president tasks former military chief Benny Gantz with forming next government

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 1:07 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president tasks former military chief Benny Gantz with forming next government.

