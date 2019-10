BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi official, eyewitness say 13 people killed in Shiite holy city of Karbala as masked gunmen open…

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi official, eyewitness say 13 people killed in Shiite holy city of Karbala as masked gunmen open fire on protesters.

