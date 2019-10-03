BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi medical official says 6 protesters killed in rally south of the capital Baghdad .
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
October 3, 2019, 12:36 PM
