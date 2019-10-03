Egypt releases 3 foreigners arrested over protests

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Jordanian diplomat says Egypt has released two of its nationals who were arrested amid the…

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Jordanian diplomat says Egypt has released two of its nationals who were arrested amid the crackdown that followed recent anti-government protests demanding President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi to step down.

Sufian Qudah, spokesman for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, issued a statement late Wednesday saying that Egyptian authorities decided to release Abdel Rahman Ali Hussein and Thaer Hossam Matar, who were arrested almost 10 days ago in Cairo.

Qudah added that their release came as the outcome of “intensive talks” and “fraternal relations” between Jordanian officials and their Egyptian counterparts.

Also, a Sudanese student who was arrested earlier over links to protesters was flown to Sudan’s capital on Thursday.

More than 2,000 people were arrested in the clampdown that followed Sept. 20 protests, according to lawyers.

