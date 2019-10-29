Home » Middle East News » Counter-protesters in Beirut attack,…

Counter-protesters in Beirut attack, ransack main anti-government protest site in Lebanese capital

The Associated Press

October 29, 2019, 8:24 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Counter-protesters in Beirut attack, ransack main anti-government protest site in Lebanese capital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up