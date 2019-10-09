Home » Middle East News » Activists and war monitor…

Activists and war monitor say at least 7 civilians killed in Turkish strikes in northeastern Syria

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 3:27 PM

BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and war monitor say at least 7 civilians killed in Turkish strikes in northeastern Syria.

