BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and war monitor say at least 7 civilians killed in Turkish strikes in northeastern Syria.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
October 9, 2019, 3:27 PM
