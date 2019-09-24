Turkish, US troops conduct 2nd joint patrol in north Syria

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says troops have completed their second joint ground patrol with the United States in…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says troops have completed their second joint ground patrol with the United States in northeastern Syria.

The ministry announced the patrol east of the Euphrates River on Twitter on Tuesday and posted photographs of armored vehicles with Turkish flags.

The patrols are part of a deal reached between Turkey and the United States to ease tensions between the allies over the presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in the area.

Turkey had been pressing for a safe zone to keep the Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, away from the border.

Separately, the ministry said Turkish F-16s flew in Syrian airspace, east of the Euphrates River, on Monday and Tuesday as part of the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State group.

