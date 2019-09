The Associated Press

BUQAYQ, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia takes journalists to site of missile-and-drone attack on facility at heart of kingdom’s…

BUQAYQ, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia takes journalists to site of missile-and-drone attack on facility at heart of kingdom’s oil industry.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.