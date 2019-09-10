Home » Middle East News » Israeli prime minister vows…

Israeli prime minister vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins re-election

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019, 11:40 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prime minister vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins re-election .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up