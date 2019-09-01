Home » Middle East News » Israeli military confirms 'multiple…

Israeli military confirms ‘multiple hits’ on army base by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon.

The Associated Press

September 1, 2019, 9:57 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military confirms ‘multiple hits’ on army base by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon.

