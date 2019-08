SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen officials, tribal leaders say al-Qaida attack on military camp in southern Abyan province kills at…

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen officials, tribal leaders say al-Qaida attack on military camp in southern Abyan province kills at least 20 troops.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.