Kuwait says ruler, 90, OK after unspecified health ‘setback’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruling emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback” and later recovered, state media…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruling emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback” and later recovered, state media reported Sunday, hours after Iran’s visiting foreign minister said he was praying for the ruler’s “speedy recovery.”

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah underwent medical tests that turned out well, the state-run KUNA news agency said. The report did not elaborate.

It appeared Kuwait was responding to comments earlier Sunday by Mohammad Javad Zarif, who wrote on Twitter while visiting Kuwait that he was “praying for Emir’s speedy recovery.” Zarif himself did not elaborate either.

Kuwait’s Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He’s pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the ongoing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.