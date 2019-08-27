Sudanese face daunting challenges on path to democracy

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has charted a path out of military rule, for the first time in three decades, with…

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has charted a path out of military rule, for the first time in three decades, with the formation of a transitional government in which power is shared with civilians.

But the fragile transition will be tested as leaders confront daunting challenges. Decades of war and corruption have left the economy in shambles, and a U.S. terror designation has hindered Sudan’s return from its longtime status as a global pariah.

The civilian and military leaders who now make up the military-led sovereign council only came together under intense international pressure after months of a standoff between the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a respected economist, must now convince the international community that Sudan is open for business.

