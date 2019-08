The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Spokesman says that Iran Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif has landed at French city hosting G-7…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Spokesman says that Iran Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif has landed at French city hosting G-7 summit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.