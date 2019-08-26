Home » Middle East News » Report: Israeli warplanes strike…

Report: Israeli warplanes strike Palestinian base in Lebanon

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 2:13 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says Israeli warplanes have attacked a Palestinian base in the country’s east, near the border with Syria.

The report says there were three strikes early on Monday, minutes apart, that struck a base for a Syrian-backed group known as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the strike, which the agency said hit near the Lebanese village of Qusaya in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

The strike comes amid heightened regional tensions and a day after one alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

Airstrikes by Israel against Palestinian factions in Lebanon, such as this one, have been rare in the past years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up