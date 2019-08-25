Israeli military: 3 projectiles launched from Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says three projectiles have been launched from the Gaza Strip, setting off air raid…

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says three projectiles have been launched from the Gaza Strip, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israel.

The military said two were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system Sunday evening, but did not disclose what happened to the third.

The fire from Gaza comes after Israel launched airstrikes into Syria on Saturday against what it said were Iranian drones being readied to attack Israel. Two alleged Israeli drones also crashed in the Lebanese capital overnight.

It was not immediately clear who fired the projectiles from Gaza. Palestinian militants have stepped up launches in recent days, frustrated by the ongoing Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza.

But Iran-backed militants in Gaza also fire rockets, and Sunday’s launches could be in response to the Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

