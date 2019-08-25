Home » Middle East News » Hezbollah's leader vows to…

Hezbollah’s leader vows to confront and shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese skies from now on

The Associated Press

August 25, 2019, 12:16 PM

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah’s leader vows to confront and shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese skies from now on.

