BEIRUT (AP) — Explosion shakes Hezbollah stronghold in southern part of Lebanon’s capital; cause is unclear.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 24, 2019, 8:13 PM
BEIRUT (AP) — Explosion shakes Hezbollah stronghold in southern part of Lebanon’s capital; cause is unclear.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.