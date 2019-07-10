Home » Middle East News » UN says 260 migrants…

UN says 260 migrants relocated in Libya after airstrike

The Associated Press

July 10, 2019, 6:55 AM

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says around 260 African migrants have been relocated to another detention center in the Libyan capital after the facility where they were being held was hit by a deadly airstrike.

UNHCR says they were moved Tuesday, nearly a week after the airstrike that killed more than 50 people, and will be held pending their evacuation to an unnamed country. It says 55 other migrants, including women and children, are awaiting relocation. Others have been offered release and support from U.N. agencies.

The deadly airstrike highlighted the perils faced by thousands of migrants detained in facilities near the front lines of the latest bout of fighting between Libya’s rival militias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up