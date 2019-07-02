202
Report: Iran dismisses prison official over activist’s death

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 2:32 am 07/02/2019 02:32am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting authorities have dismissed prison officials following an investigation into the June death of a jailed activist.

The Tuesday report by the hard-line Mashregh news website says the prisons director for the province of Tehran, Mostafa Mohebi, was replaced, along with two unnamed prison officials.

The move followed a report by a fact-finding committee on the death of Alireza Shirmohammadali, a 21-year-old activist sentenced to eight years in prison over insulting the country’s Islamic rulers and identity.

Fellow inmates in the prison had reportedly assaulted and killed Shirmohammadali with a handmade knife and piece of ceramic.

The death of Shirmohammadali, the only child of a poor single mother, prompted outcry among Iranian activists and lawmakers.

Iran has sentenced many activists to prison terms over similar charges.

