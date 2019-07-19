Home » Middle East News » Iran's Revolutionary Guard says…

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The Associated Press

July 19, 2019, 2:07 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz .

