Ex-Israeli PM Barak says he has ‘cut all ties’ with Epstein

The Associated Press

July 17, 2019, 2:39 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak says he has “cut all ties” with Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier jailed on sex-trafficking charges.

Barak held a press conference on Wednesday and called Epstein’s deeds “horrible” and said he thought they were a one-time incident.

The former Israeli leader, who made a return to political life last month in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received some $2 million in grants last decade from the Wexner Foundation, of which Epstein was a trustee.

Epstein had also invested in a start-up company founded by Barak.

Barak has sought to distance himself from Epstein, but Netanyahu has repeatedly attacked his political rival over their connection.

