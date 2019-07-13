Home » Middle East News » Activists say Russian, Syrian…

Activists say Russian, Syrian strikes kill 11 in rebel area

The Associated Press

July 13, 2019, 6:33 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian rescuers and activists say 11 civilians, including two families of four, have been killed in government and Russian airstrikes inside Syria’s last rebel stronghold.

First responders known as White Helmets said airstrikes in Kfarya village Saturday killed a mother, her baby and another man, leaving 11 injured, including one of their volunteers.

The rescuers and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said other airstrikes in the town of Khan Sheikhoun hit a farm, killing two families— four children and four parents. The Observatory said Russian aircraft were suspected of launching the strike.

Moscow is backing the Syrian government in a stalled offensive against the northwestern Syria rebel enclave, now in its 11th week.

Russia said it foiled an attack on its coastal military base Friday.

