202
Home » Middle East News » White House: Israelis not…

White House: Israelis not invited to Mideast peace workshop

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 2:33 pm 06/17/2019 02:33pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says that Israeli representatives have not been invited to the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain next week.

The official said Monday that the meeting is to focus on the administration’s “economic vision” for the Palestinians and will not focus on “political issues.”

The administration official was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The announcement means that neither Israelis nor Palestinians will be attending a conference meant to shape their fate.

The Palestinians, accusing the U.S. of bias favoring Israel, have rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan out of hand and have urged Arab countries to boycott the meeting.

Last week the White House said Jordan, Egypt and Morocco would be attending the workshop in Manama.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!