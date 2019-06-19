202
Home » Middle East News » US Navy explosives expert:…

US Navy explosives expert: Investigators have recovered fingerprints, hand print from attacked Japanese-owned oil tanker

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 7:04 am 06/19/2019 07:04am
Share

US NAVY 5th FLEET BASE NEAR FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Navy explosives expert: Investigators have recovered fingerprints, hand print from attacked Japanese-owned oil tanker.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!