By The Associated Press

US NAVY 5th FLEET BASE NEAR FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Navy expert: Damage to Japanese-owned oil tanker ‘not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship’

US NAVY 5th FLEET BASE NEAR FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Navy expert: Damage to Japanese-owned oil tanker ‘not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.