By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran to ease US-Iran tensions, first Japanese premier to visit since 1979 Islamic Revolution.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran to ease US-Iran tensions, first Japanese premier to visit since 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.