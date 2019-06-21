202
CORRECTS: Revolutionary Guard general tells state TV Iran warned US military drone several times before firing missile

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 6:12 am 06/21/2019 06:12am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — CORRECTS: Revolutionary Guard general tells state TV Iran warned US military drone several times before firing missile. (Corrects APNewsAlert that referred to drones instead of one drone.)

