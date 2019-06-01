Report says Sudan summons its envoy from Qatar

202
By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 10:51 am
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state-run news agency says the Foreign Ministry has summoned the country’s envoy from Qatar, a day after the satellite news channel Al-Jazeera said Sudanese authorities shut down its Khartoum bureau.

Saturday’s report by SUNA has quoted Babaker al-Amin, spokesman for the ministry, as saying that Ambassador Fathel-Rahamn Mohammed was summoned for consultations and “will be sent back to Doha within the coming hours.”

Qatar-funded Al-Jazeera said Friday that Sudan’s authorities banned its journalists from reporting in the country.

The development comes amid concerns from protesters that the ruling military council might disperse their main sit-in in Khartoum.

Both sides remain split over the make-up and leadership of a sovereign council that would run Sudan during a three-year transition period after the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

