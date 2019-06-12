202
Palestinians urge ‘Arab masses’ to oppose US peace workshop

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A senior Palestinian decision-making body has condemned the decision by Arab countries to attend a U.S.-sponsored Mideast peace conference, calling for the “Arab masses” to act against the gathering.

The Fatah Revolutionary Council issued its statement Wednesday, a day after Jordan, Egypt and Morocco said they would attend the Bahrain conference later this month. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries are also attending the workshop, which is to focus on the Palestinian economy.

The Palestinians have rejected the conference, accusing the U.S. of being biased and ignoring Palestinian political aspirations.

“The participation of some of the Arab brothers in this workshop is condemned and unjustified,” the statement said. It called on Palestinian “masses” to demonstrate. “We also call on our Arab masses to act against it,” it said.

