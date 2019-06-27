202
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian man killed in…

Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli police

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 3:53 pm 06/27/2019 03:53pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 20-year-old Palestinian man has been killed in a clash with Israeli police in east Jerusalem.

Israeli police say they were operating in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya late Thursday when the man fired fireworks toward the force. Responding to what they called a “life-threatening situation,” police say they shot the suspect.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Mohammed Obeid.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!