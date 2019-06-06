202
Home » Middle East News » Nevada judge asked for…

Nevada judge asked for sentencing do-over for Saudi inmate

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 7:49 pm 06/06/2019 07:49pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Mazen Alotaibi, 30, of Saudi Arabia. A Nevada judge is being asked for a sentencing do-over for Alotaibi, a former Saudi Arabian air force sergeant serving 35 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Las Vegas Strip hotel on New Year's Eve 2012. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is being asked for a sentencing do-over for a 30-year-old former Saudi Arabian air force sergeant serving 35 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Las Vegas Strip hotel on New Year’s Eve 2012.

Attorney Dominic Gentile (jen-TEEL’), representing Mazen Alotaibi (MAH’-zen Ah-loh-TAH’-bee), says Judge Stefany Miley made no immediate ruling after a Thursday hearing about whether Alotaibi’s 2013 sentence was fair.

Gentile argues Alotaibi’s trial attorney should have asked to have the jury consider a charge carrying a top sentence of five years.

He wants a new jury to be allowed to consider the lesser statutory sexual seduction charge.

Alotaibi was found guilty of sexual assault, lewdness with a child and kidnapping for luring the boy to the hotel room.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!