202
Home » Middle East News » Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's…

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s wife Nechama dies at 73

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 8:30 am 06/04/2019 08:30am
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, 2nd right, besides their wives Nechama Rivlin, 2nd left, and Elke Buedenbender for the opening ceremony at the new memorial commemorating the eleven Israeli athletes, who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany. Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, has died. She was 73. The president's office announced Tuesday, June 4, 2019, that she had passed away of lung failure, three months after receiving a transplant. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, has died. She was 73.

The president’s office announced Tuesday she had passed away of lung failure, three months after receiving a transplant. Nechama Rivlin had been ill for years, but still regularly appeared in public alongside her husband with a mobile oxygen device.

The Israeli presidency is a mostly ceremonial role. Nechama Rivlin was a popular first lady who focused on the arts, the environment and children with special needs.

Born in an Israeli farming community, she married the future president in 1971 and was a trusted adviser throughout his political career.

She is survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow over her passing, lauding her “heroic” battle against her illness.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!