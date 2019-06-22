202
Home » Middle East News » Iran state TV: Ex-Defense…

Iran state TV: Ex-Defense Ministry staffer hanged for spying

By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 2:50 pm 06/22/2019 02:50pm
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says authorities have executed a former staff member of the Defense Ministry who was convicted of spying for the CIA.

The Saturday report says Jalal Hajizavar was hanged last week in a prison near Tehran.

The report said Hajzavar admitted in court that he was paid to spy for the CIA. The report said authorities also confiscated espionage equipment from his residence.

It said the court sentenced Haizavar’s wife to 15 years in prison for her role in the espionage.

Occasionally, Iran announces the detention of spies from foreign countries, including the U.S. and Israel.

In 2016, Iran executed a nuclear scientist convicted of spying for the U.S.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!