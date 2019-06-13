202
Home » Middle East News » Ford opens Israel tech…

Ford opens Israel tech lab in move toward driverless cars

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 1:38 pm 06/13/2019 01:38pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ford has opened a research center in Israel, joining a legion of major automakers racing to develop new technologies for the world of driverless cars.

Chairman William Ford met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as part of his visit, where he called Israel “ground zero” for technologies demanded by the fast-growing field of autonomous vehicles. General Motors, BMW and others have also recently opened Tel Aviv labs.

Netanyahu said Israel, never known for its car manufacturing, “has finally got an automotive industry.”

Home to hundreds of start-ups developing the latest microchips and sensors, the country is drawing automakers aiming to tap the potentially lucrative market of autonomous vehicles.

Ford joined 130 local and international companies at Israel’s EcoMotion conference this week promoting the country’s smart transportation sector.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!