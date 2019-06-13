202
Egypt officials say roadside bomb wounds 6 police in Sinai

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 6:22 am 06/13/2019 06:22am
EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials are saying that six policemen were wounded by a roadside bomb targeting a police patrol vehicle in the restive northern Sinai province.

The officials said Thursday that the bomb was detonated remotely near the city of El-Arish. They said Islamic militants had set up ambushes along the highway leading to El-Arish where they had kidnapped at least 14 civilians over the course of the last 24 hours. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in northern Sinai, where an affiliate of the Islamic State group is based.

Last week, the group claimed responsibility for the killing of eight policemen in an assault on a checkpoint near El-Arish.

