By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Amid tensions with US, Iran’s foreign minister warns: ‘Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one who finishes it’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Amid tensions with US, Iran’s foreign minister warns: ‘Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one who finishes it’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.