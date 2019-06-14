202
American detained at Cairo airport for carrying Yemen dagger

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 7:07 am 06/14/2019 07:07am
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a Yemeni American was detained at the Cairo airport for carrying a traditional Yemeni dagger in his luggage.

Customs officials say the man, a dual U.S.-Yemeni national, landed in Cairo on Friday on a flight from the Yemeni port city of Aden.

The officials say when the man’s bags were scanned on his way out of the arrivals hall, authorities found the dagger in one of the suitcases.

The officials say it’s illegal to bring the ornamental daggers — known as jambiyya — into Egypt.

Yemeni men wear the daggers as part of their traditional attire; the steel-made curved blades are meant to be a sign of prestige and courage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

