By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — UAE diplomat: Coalition will retaliate ‘hard’ over attacks on civilian targets after drone attack on Saudi pipeline.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — UAE diplomat: Coalition will retaliate ‘hard’ over attacks on civilian targets after drone attack on Saudi pipeline.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.