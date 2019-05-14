Syria TV says 6 killed in insurgent attack on displaced camp

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says six people were killed when insurgents lobbed missiles into a government-controlled displaced people’s camp in the country’s northwest. Al-Ikhbariya TV said the dead from Tuesday’s attack on…

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says six people were killed when insurgents lobbed missiles into a government-controlled displaced people’s camp in the country’s northwest.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said the dead from Tuesday’s attack on the Nayrab camp southeast of Aleppo city included two children.

An Al-Ikhbariya journalist in Aleppo said the missiles landed around sunset, when Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan break their fast.

The camp houses displaced Syrians and Palestinian refugees who have been living in Syria.

The attack on Nayrab comes amid an unprecedented escalation between the government and insurgents who have a last foothold in northwestern Syria, adjacent to Aleppo city. Government troops have been advancing on the insurgent stronghold that is home to 3 million people, gaining ground on its southern edge and displacing tens of thousands.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.