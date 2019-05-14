202
Syria TV says 6 killed in insurgent attack on displaced camp

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:52 pm 05/14/2019 02:52pm
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian army soldiers flash the victory sign as they stand on their tank in the village of Kfar Nabuda, in the countryside of the Hama province on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces are now in control of nine villages forming an L shape at the far southern corner of the rebel stronghold. The villages include the strategic village of Kfar Nabuda and the elevated Qalaat Madiq, giving the government troops an advantage over the insurgents. (SANA via AP)

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says six people were killed when insurgents lobbed missiles into a government-controlled displaced people’s camp in the country’s northwest.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said the dead from Tuesday’s attack on the Nayrab camp southeast of Aleppo city included two children.

An Al-Ikhbariya journalist in Aleppo said the missiles landed around sunset, when Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan break their fast.

The camp houses displaced Syrians and Palestinian refugees who have been living in Syria.

The attack on Nayrab comes amid an unprecedented escalation between the government and insurgents who have a last foothold in northwestern Syria, adjacent to Aleppo city. Government troops have been advancing on the insurgent stronghold that is home to 3 million people, gaining ground on its southern edge and displacing tens of thousands.

