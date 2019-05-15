Saudi paper urges Palestinians to consider Trump peace plan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The editor-in-chief of a Saudi newspaper is urging Palestinians to keep an open mind toward a Mideast plan being devised by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The editor-in-chief of a Saudi newspaper is urging Palestinians to keep an open mind toward a Mideast plan being devised by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Faisal Abbas wrote in the Arab News on Wednesday that while the cards have been stacked against the Palestinians, Kushner’s plan just may reverse the situation and make peace more possible.

The column ran as Palestinians hold protests to mark the 71st anniversary of the “nakba,” or “catastrophe,” which commemorates their mass displacement during the war that led to Israel’s creation.

Abbas wrote there’s a “strong counter argument that it is time to think outside the box” and added: “The Palestinians should negotiate hard, and then take what they can to secure a nation state for future generations.”

