Clashes among security forces kill vendor in Sudan capital

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A gunfight among security forces erupted in the capital Wednesday, killing a female street vendor by mistake, a Sudanese medical union said, as protesters resumed their two-day general strike.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said the clashes took place in Khartoum and that a number of protesters were wounded.

The military said in a statement, however, that the clashes were between a group of soldiers and some citizens. It said a drunken soldier opened fire, killing the woman and wounding two others, including a solider.

The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests that led to the military overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir last month.

The statement said the suspected solider has been arrested.

Thousands of Sudanese resumed the final day of their two-day strike in a bid to press the ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian-led authority. The strike comes as negotiations between protesters and the generals, who took over the country after al-Bashir’s ouster, remain deadlocked.

