202
Home » Middle East News » Netanyahu shows off Trump's…

Netanyahu shows off Trump’s map of Israel with Golan Heights

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 2:11 pm 05/30/2019 02:11pm
Share
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER TO ARIEL SCHALIT FROM SEBASTIAN SCHEINER - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows a map from US President Donald Trump during statements to the press in Jerusalem, Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to push the Trump administration's long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, just as Israel was thrust into the political tumult of an unprecedented second election in the same year. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says U.S. President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has gifted him an official State Department map, updated to incorporate the long-disputed Golan Heights as part of Israel.

Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, Netanyahu addressed a nation rattled by the prospect of an unprecedented second election campaign, after the newly re-elected Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

In a bid to play down the political chaos and focus public attention on his foreign policy prowess – in particular his close friendship with Trump – Netanyahu whipped out Kushner’s map, on which President Trump had scribbled, “Nice.”

The White House upended decades of policy when it recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and later annexed, a move not internationally recognized.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!