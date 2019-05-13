202
Church guard in Egypt kills priest in personal dispute

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 7:52 am 05/13/2019 07:52am
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian security officials say a civilian church guard has shot and killed a priest in Cairo in a personal dispute.

The officials say the quarrel broke out Monday in St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in the Shubra el-Kheima district when the priest refused to give money to the guard to help him pay for his daughter’s wedding. The guard was arrested after the shooting.

Christians make up around 10 percent of the population in Muslim-majority Egypt.

