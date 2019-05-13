202
Home » Middle East News » AP EXPLAINS: Strait of…

AP EXPLAINS: Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 1:51 pm 05/13/2019 01:51pm
Share
FILE - In this May 30, 2012, file photo, fishermen cross the sea waters off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz. The United Arab Emirates said Sunday, May 12, 2019 that four commercial ships near Fujairah "were subjected to sabotage operations" after false reports circulated in Lebanese and Iranian media outlets saying there had been explosions at the Fujairah port. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Reports that commercial ships have become targets of alleged sabotage near the Strait of Hormuz have focused new attention on the region as tensions have risen. A look at the key waterway:

WHERE IS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ?

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. It is in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, which at its narrowest point is just 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide. The width of the shipping lane in either direction is only 3 kilometers (2 miles). It flows into the Gulf of Oman, where ships can then travel to the rest of the world. The strait is viewed as an international transit route.

WHY IS THE STRAIT IMPORTANT?

One third of all oil traded by sea passes through the strait. Anything affecting it ripples through global energy markets, raising the price of crude oil. That then trickles down to consumers through what they pay for gasoline and other oil products.

WHY IS IT IN THE NEWS?

Since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and others in Tehran have reinvigorated a long-made threat that the Islamic Republic could close off the strait. Meanwhile, Gulf officials say that a “sabotage” attack targeted oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. That’s a point where many ships traveling through the strait stop.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

U.S. forces routinely travel through the strait, despite sometimes-tense encounters with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force answerable only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group are expected to arrive after the White House deployed it there amid still-unspecified threats from Iran. Given the tension, any incident between Iranian and U.S. forces could escalate the situation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Middle East News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!