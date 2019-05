By The Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian military court says the ex-president’s brother, two generals have been jailed in probe of plot against state.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian military court says the ex-president’s brother, two generals have been jailed in probe of plot against state.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.