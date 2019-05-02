202
Home » Middle East News » 2 Turkish soldiers killed…

2 Turkish soldiers killed in operation against Kurds in Iraq

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:58 pm 05/29/2019 12:58pm
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Iraq in a new operation against Kurdish militants.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Wednesday the soldiers were wounded by an improvised explosive device placed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The ministry announced that they died hours later.

Turkey on Monday launched the “Claw Operation” against PKK targets in Mount Khakurk with commando units, airstrikes and artillery. Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes in the region and the Turkish parliament has renewed a mandate allowing Turkey to conduct cross-border operations into Iraq.

Turkey and its Western allies consider the PKK a terror organization, which has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1982.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!