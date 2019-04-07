SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A large explosion at a warehouse in Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Sunday killed at least 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 100, local medical officials said. The Iran-aligned…

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A large explosion at a warehouse in Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Sunday killed at least 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 100, local medical officials said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who seized control of the capital in 2014, said the Saudi-led coalition had targeted the warehouse with an airstrike. The coalition denied carrying out any strikes in the area.

The state-run news agency in Aden, aligned with the internationally-recognized government, said the rebels stored weapons at the warehouse.

The health officials said more than 110 people were wounded in the explosion, which damaged nearby schools. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

