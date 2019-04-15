202
UN says 146 killed in recent fighting over Libya’s capital

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 10:58 am 04/15/2019 10:58am
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The U.N. health agency says recent clashes between rival Libyan militias for control of the capital has killed 146 people this month, without saying whether they were civilians or fighters.

The World Health Organization said Sunday that 614 others have been wounded since the self-styled Libyan National Army launched a major military offensive on April 5.

The fighting pits the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, against rival militias loosely affiliated with a weak U.N.-backed government based in the capital.

The U.N. has said more than 13,500 people have been displaced.

The clashes threaten to ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich North African country is split between rival governments in the east and west.

