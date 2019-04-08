202
UN decries killing of 7 children in Yemen explosion

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 9:11 am 04/08/2019 09:11am
CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen has decried the killing of 13 civilians, including seven children, in a large explosion over the weekend in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

Lise Grande described the killings in a statement Monday as “terrible, senseless deaths and injuries and we offer our deep condolences to the families of the victims.”

The cause of Sunday’s blast at a warehouse remains unclear, which Yemeni officials say injured over 100 people and damaged nearby schools.

The Houthi rebels, who gained control of the capital in 2014, said the Saudi-led coalition had targeted the warehouse with an airstrike. The coalition denied carrying out any strikes in the area.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said the rebels had stored weapons at the warehouse.

